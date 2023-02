Ramsey finished with 27 points (4-10 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 11-11 FT), four assists and three rebounds in 34 minutes during Thursday's win against Birmingham.

Ramsey was able to have his way offensively against the Squardon, finishing as the leading scorer while also being a playmaker. However, he struggled to hold on to the basketball, leading the team in turnovers with seven. Expect him to continue to play at a high level as one of the main offensive weapons for the Blue.