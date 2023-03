Ramsey finished with 31 points (10-19 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 8-11 FT), five rebounds and two assists in 32 minutes during Monday's 101-97 win over the Ontario Clippers.

Once again, Ramsey put on an offensive clinic by leading the team in points and free throws made. His performance played a pivotal role in the Blue securing the victory. Expect him to continue to play at a high level as one of the main scoring guards for Oklahoma City.