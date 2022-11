Ramsey finished with 22 points (7-16 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four rebounds and three assists in 30 minutes during Friday's 112-111 win over the Salt Lake City Stars

Once again, Ramsey made a positive impact on the offensive side of the ball for Oklahoma City, finishing as the second-leading scorer. Even though he didn't capitalize from deep, he came up with some huge buckets down the stretch to seal the deal against Salt Lake.