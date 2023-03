Ramsey finished with 37 points (15-19 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 4-5 FT), six rebounds and two assists in 29 minutes during Tuesday's 132-115 win over the South Bay Lakers.

Ramsey looked unstoppable against South Bay on Tuesday, leading the team in points while missing only four shots from the field. He's been a driving force for the Blue this season, and expect him to continue to play at a high level going into next year.