Ramsey finished with 13 points (4-12 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 3-5 FT), nine assists and eight rebounds in 35 minutes during Wednesday's 110-95 loss to the G League Ignite.

Ramsey put on his worst scoring performance of the season and shot poorly from the field and the charity stripe. However, he did showcase his skills as a playmaker, leading the team in assists. Expect him to bounce back as one of the Blue's main offensive weapons.