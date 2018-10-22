Jahvari Josiah: Selected in 2nd Round by Long Island
Josiah was the second pick (29th overall) in the second round by the Long Island Nets.
Josiah last played competitive basketball in 2016 for the San German Athletigos in Puerto Rico. Before that, Josiah played one year for Coppin State. During those two years of competition, the Brooklyn native only started one game.
