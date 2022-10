Blair was selected by the Westchester Knicks with pick 15 in the second round during the 2022 NBA G League Draft on Saturday.

Blair played four years of college basketball at Georgetown before playing for KTP Basket of the Korisliiga in Finland. As a senior at Georgetown in 2020-21, Blair averaged 15.4 points, 3.6 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 0.6 steals in 34.7 minutes across 25 games.