Smith was selected by the Skyforce with the No. 21 pick in the 2022 G League Draft.

Smith received 18 division one offers coming out of high school, but instead opted to play for Overtime Elite before going undrafted in the 2022 NBA Draft. He was a part of the Kings Summer League roster, but only saw one minute of action, and failed to record any statistics. The 6'9 power forward can be seen as a developmental piece and should push for a starting role for the Skyforce this season.