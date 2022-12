Smith posted six points (3-3 FG), five rebounds and one steal across 15 minutes of Wednesday's 118-113 loss to the Blue Coats.

Smith made his first career G League appearance after being selected with the no. 21 pick in this year's G League draft. The 19-year-old did not disappoint, shooting a perfect 3-for-3 from the field and collecting five rebounds in just 15 minutes.