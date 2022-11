Echenique tallied 16 points (5-11 FG, 3-3 FT) and seven rebounds across 21 minutes off the bench in Monday's 110-100 win over Greensboro.

Echenique has made six appearances for Capital City this season and while he's been forced to settle into a bench role, he remains productive. The Colombian big man is averaging 12.8 points per game while shooting 57.1 percent from the field, and both marks represent an upgrade compared to what he did in the 2021-22 season.