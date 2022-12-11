Echenique notched 16 points (4-9 FG, 5-5 FT), eight rebounds, two assists and two blocks across 22 minutes off the bench in Friday's loss to Long Island.

Echenique was a top performer at the G League level during the 2021-22 season. While he hasn't been able to repeat those numbers in the current campaign, he is still very much capable of putting up decent performances from time to time. The downward trend in his numbers is related to him not starting as regularly as he did in the previous campaign. Echenique is averaging 10.6 points and 5.4 rebounds per game, and those are lower figures compared to the 12.6 points and 9.2 boards he averaged during the 2021-22 Showcase Cup.