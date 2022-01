The Wizards didn't re-sign Echenique after his 10-day contract expired Sunday, Keith Smith of Spotrac.com reports.

Echenique made a three-minute cameo off the bench in his first game with the Wizards on Dec. 30, but he went unused in the four contests that followed. The undrafted rookie out of Wichita State is expected to return to the Wizards' G League affiliate, the Capital City Go-Go.