Echenique delivered 14 points (6-7 FG, 1-1 FT) and a rebound across 14 minutes off the bench in Thursday's win over the Blue Coats.

Echenique wasn't able to establish himself as a presence on the glass, but he made up for that with an excellent scoring performance and elite efficiency from the field. Echenique was a vital piece for Capital City last season, and it remains to be seen if he ends up having the same importance as the season progresses this year as well.