Echenique logged 20 points (8-11 FG, 3-4 FT), six rebounds, two assists and one steal in 28 minutes during Monday's 116-102 loss to Stockton.

The Cruise fell behind in the second and third quarters of Monday's matchup, but Echenique was a bright spot for the team on offense and finished with a team-high 20 points. He's now averaging 13.3 points and 7.4 rebounds in 21.2 minutes per game this year.