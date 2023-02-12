Grayer logged seven points (3-3 FG, 1-1 FT), five steals, three assists, two rebounds and one block across 23 minutes during Wisconsin's 166-139 loss to Delaware on Saturday.

Currently, Grayer is part of the G League's Wisconsin Herd. If the guard can continue providing value similar to what he gave Saturday, it will be difficult for them to release him even after the impending returns of AJ Green (two-way) and Jordan Bone (undisclosed). Grayer will try usurp Lindell Wigginton or Iverson Molinar to be part of Wisconsin's starting backcourt.