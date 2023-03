Grayer scored one point (0-1 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT) during Tuesday's 101-87 loss to Capital City in two minutes.

Grayer missed his lone shot attempt during garbage-time action. He made six appearances for Fort Wayne and one with the Herd during the 2022-23 G League campaign, averaging 4.3 points in 9.0 minutes per game.