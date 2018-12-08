Jairus Lyles: Ties for team-lead in points
Lyles finished Friday's loss to the Swarm with 20 points (6-15 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 4-5 FT), four rebounds, two assists and one steal.
Lyles joined fellow bench player Tyler Cavanaugh to lead the team in points Friday, but it wasn't enough to drag the Stars to victory. Lyles is averaging 24.5 minutes through 11 games this season, totaling 11.7 points, 4.4 assists, 3.2 rebounds and 1.4 steals over that stretch.
