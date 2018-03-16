JaKarr Sampson: DNP-Injury Wednesday
Sampson did not play during Wednesday's 109-106 loss to Iowa due to an undisclosed injury.
It's unknown what injury kept Sampson out of Wednesday's contest, as he was able to drop 13 points in 26 minutes during Reno's last game. Consider him a game-time decision for the Bighorns' game Friday against Agua Caliente. Currently, the 24-year-old is averaging 17.3 points and 7.4 rebounds per game.
