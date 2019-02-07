JaKarr Sampson: Earns a double-double

Sampson scored 21 points (8-15 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT) to go along with 11 rebounds, three assists and two blocks in the win Tuesday over Capital City.

Likely considered the "lesser" of the two Chicago Sampson's behind two-way player Brandon Sampson, JaKarr has been impressive in his own right, averaging 20.9 points and 7.4 rebounds in nine games with Windy City this season. The G League veteran likely will need to put together a continual stretch of strong performances to garner any interest at the NBA level.