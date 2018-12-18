JaKarr Sampson: Heads to China

Sampson agreed to a contract Tuesday with Shandong Golden Stars of the Chinese Basketball Association, Emiliano Carchia of Sportando.com reports.

Sampson will provide some needed depth at forward for a Golden Stars frontcourt that recently lost Donatas Motiejunas to injury. The 25-year-old, a veteran of 169 games, most recently appeared in 22 games with the Kings in 2017-18, averaging 4.7 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.0 block in 15.6 minutes per contest.