JaKarr Sampson: Leads team in scoring

Sampson recorded 28 points (10-18 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 6-7 FT), eight rebounds, two assists, two blocks and a steal in the loss Thursday to Westchester.

Sampson very narrowly missed his season-high in scoring, but still walked away with the second-best outing of the 2018-19 season. Given the majority of Sampson's production has taken form since the middle of December, it's encouraging to see the big man averaging 20.9 points, 8.9 rebounds and 1.2 blocks in 18 games with Windy City.