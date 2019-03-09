JaKarr Sampson: Leads team in scoring
Sampson recorded 28 points (10-18 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 6-7 FT), eight rebounds, two assists, two blocks and a steal in the loss Thursday to Westchester.
Sampson very narrowly missed his season-high in scoring, but still walked away with the second-best outing of the 2018-19 season. Given the majority of Sampson's production has taken form since the middle of December, it's encouraging to see the big man averaging 20.9 points, 8.9 rebounds and 1.2 blocks in 18 games with Windy City.
More News
-
Week 22 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 21 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 21 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 21 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
As we head down the stretch, there are some low-owned guys who are still worth your attent...
-
Week 20 Stock Watch: Who's up, down?
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...