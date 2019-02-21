JaKarr Sampson: Returns to form Wednesday
Sampson tallied 25 points (11-22 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds, one block and one assist in the 111-107 loss Wednesday to Agua Caliente.
Sampson was suffering from an undisclosed injury prior to the G League break, but the big man evidently was able to shed the ailment and play 26 minutes Wednesday. That court time likely would have been higher if not for foul trouble, and should give fantasy owners some level of comfort Sampson's viability in future weeks.
More News
-
Fantasy Basketball playoffs waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Fantasy Basketball Playoff Preview
Take a look at the Fantasy playoff schedule, and get help navigating those all-important w...
-
Week 18 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 18 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 18 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and beyond as we head into the post-trade deadline...
-
Week 18 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Sort through some of the fallout from a wild flurry of trades, and look ahead to the last week...