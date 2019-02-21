JaKarr Sampson: Returns to form Wednesday

Sampson tallied 25 points (11-22 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds, one block and one assist in the 111-107 loss Wednesday to Agua Caliente.

Sampson was suffering from an undisclosed injury prior to the G League break, but the big man evidently was able to shed the ailment and play 26 minutes Wednesday. That court time likely would have been higher if not for foul trouble, and should give fantasy owners some level of comfort Sampson's viability in future weeks.