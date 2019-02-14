JaKarr Sampson: Undisclosed absence Tuesday
Sampson (undisclosed) did not play in Tuesday's win over the Herd.
It seems unlikely Sampson will be out for a substantial amount of time considering Windy City didn't even list a reason for his absence Tuesday. With an eight-day break in between games, expect Sampson to be close to return by the time G League action officially kicks off.
