The Stars have waived Toolson after he suffered a season-ending foot injury following just one game, Trevor Allen of KSL Sports reports.

It's an unfortunate way for the shortened G League season to end for Toolson, who will have a long road for recovery ahead. Toolson logged just over 19 minutes in his only G League appearance, tallying five points (1-4 FG, 1-2 3PT, 1-1 FT), two rebounds and two assists.