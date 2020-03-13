JaKeenan Gant: Doesn't play Wednesday
Gant didn't play in Wednesday's win against Grand Rapids.
Gant hasn't appeared for the Mad Ants since Feb. 25, and Wednesday's contest was no different. The 23-year-old is averaging 7.9 points and 3.8 rebounds per game as he's played a limited role for Fort Wayne.
