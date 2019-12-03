JaKeenan Gant: Drops 19 points off bench
Gant recorded 16 points (7-11 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-4 FT), five rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block over 24 minutes in Monday's win against Rio Grande Valley.
Gant saw an increased role for the Mad Ants on Monday after averaging 19.4 minutes over his first six games. The 23-year-old has averaged 10.2 points and 4.7 rebounds per game this season.
