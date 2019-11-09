JaKeenan Gant: Efficient off bench in opener
Gant recorded 15 points, three rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block in Friday's opener against Lakeland.
Gant was handed his walking papers by the Pacers in early October before ultimately winding up with the team's G League affiliate in Fort Wayne. He will look to make a strong impression with that club this season, posting a big outing off the bench in the opener.
More News
-
Week 4 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade talk
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 3
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 3 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: First edition
Mike Barner unveils the Fantasy Basketball mailbag in which he tries to help sort out lineup...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 2
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.