JaKeenan Gant: Limited impact off bench
Gant had four points (1-5 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds, one assist and one block over 15 minutes in Monday's G League win against the Raptors 905.
Gant has been slightly more productive since the turn of the calendar year, but he's still seen inconsistent playing time as he has all season. The 23-year-old is now averaging 8.8 points and 4.7 rebounds per game, although he has only recorded a double-digit point total once over the past five games.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for Week 16
Juan Blanco breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 16.
-
Week 16 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the only...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 15
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 15.
-
Week 15 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Pacers,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...