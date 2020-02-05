Gant had four points (1-5 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds, one assist and one block over 15 minutes in Monday's G League win against the Raptors 905.

Gant has been slightly more productive since the turn of the calendar year, but he's still seen inconsistent playing time as he has all season. The 23-year-old is now averaging 8.8 points and 4.7 rebounds per game, although he has only recorded a double-digit point total once over the past five games.