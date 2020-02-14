Gant had 10 points (4-9 FG, 2-5 3Pt), four rebounds, three assists and one block over 19 minutes in Thursday's G League loss to Capital City.

Gant appeared in the starting five Thursday, but he didn't see an excess amount of minutes as the Mad Ants instead relied on several bench players to play key roles. Gant's role for Fort Wayne has been limited this season, and he's only averaging 8.0 PPG and 4.2 RPG.