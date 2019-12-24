JaKeenan Gant: Limited usage in win
Gant recorded five points (2-2 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 0-1 FT), one rebound and one block over seven minutes in Sunday's G League win against Rio Grande Valley.
Gant has seen limited action for the Mad Ants this season, and Sunday was no different as he came off the bench. Over his 11 appearances, the 23-year-old is averaging 8.7 points and 4.1 rebounds per game.
