Gant had 11 points (5-13 FG, 1-4 3Pt), 11 rebounds and one block over 29 minutes in Wednesday's G League win against Long Island.

Gant recorded his second double-double of the season Wednesday as the Mad Ants managed to secure the win. The 23-year-old is averaging 9.5 points and 4.4 rebounds per game.

