JaKeenan Gant: Scores 19 off bench
Gant totaled 19 points (7-13 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 2-3 FT), nine rebounds, three blocks, one assist and one steal over 30 minutes in Monday's loss to College Park.
The 23-year-old has averaged 9.5 points and 4.8 rebounds over the first four games of the season, but his enhanced role Monday allowed him to near a double-double. Brian Bowen did not play Monday, so it's unlikely Gant will see as many minutes once he returns.
