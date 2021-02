Gant posted five points (2-5 FG, 1-3 3Pt), one rebound, one assist and one block over 10 minutes in Tuesday's 112-105 loss to the Blue.

Gant made his first appearance for the Mad Ants on Tuesday, and he played 10 minutes off the bench. He generated modest production, but it's not yet clear whether his playing time will continue after he failed to appear in the first four games of the G League season.