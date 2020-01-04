JaKeenan Gant: Sets season high in scoring
Gant had 27 points (11-19 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 1-1 FT), seven rebounds and two steals over 29 minutes in Friday's G League win against Capital City.
Gant has had an inconsistent role in the G League this season, but Friday's win marked the first time he topped 20 points. The 23-year-old is averaging 8.3 points and 4.1 rebounds per game in his first season in the G League.
