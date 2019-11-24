JaKeenan Gant: Sidelined with concussion
Gant (concussion) did not play in Friday's loss to Grand Rapids.
Gant saw just 14 minutes in Wednesday's loss to Windy City, and the concussion designation could help provide an explanation for his downtick in minutes. The severity of the concussion is unclear, but the 23-year-old's next chance to play comes Sunday against Windy City.
