Adams had 25 points (8-11 FG, 7-10 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six assists, two rebounds, one steal and one block over 29 minutes in Tuesday's G League loss to Lakeland.

Adams was effective on the scoreboard once again Tuesday as he converted on a season-high seven attempts from three-point range. The 24-year-old has played a prominent role for the BayHawks in his first year in the G League, averaging 19.0 points and 4.7 assists per game.