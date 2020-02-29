Adams had 16 points (4-7 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 5-6 FT), four rebounds, four assists, three blocks and two steals over 30 minutes in Thursday's G League win against Long Island.

Adams came off the bench Thursday, but he managed to make an impact in several different areas as the BayHawks were able to pick up the win on the road. The 24-year-old is averaging 18.7 points and 4.7 assists per game this season.