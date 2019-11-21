Jalen Adams: Impressive in loss
Adams totaled 22 points (8-16 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), nine rebounds, seven assists and three steals over 34 minutes in Wednesday's loss to Canton.
Adams has managed to rack up points over the first five games with 22.3 points per game, but his nine rebounds and seven assists were encouraging and brought his averages to 5.3 assists and 3.3 rebounds per game. He showed room for improvement with seven turnovers, but his overall performace was encouraging after he was a bit of a one-trick pony prior to Wednesday's game.
