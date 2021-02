Adams posted 28 points (9-16 FG, 6-10 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 13 rebounds, four assists and one block over 36 minutes in Saturday's 107-103 win over the Hustle.

Adams converted on six shots from beyond the arc Saturday and was the top scorer while also leading the team with 13 rebounds against Memphis. Over his first seven starts of the season, Adams is averaging 16.1 points, 5.6 rebounds and 3.7 assists over 27.4 minutes per game.