Adams posted 20 points (8-15 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds, two steals and one assist over 29 minutes in Tuesday's 121-91 loss to Santa Cruz.

Adams' results have ramped back up over the past three games, and he led the team in scoring during Tuesday's blowout loss. He's now averaging 15.2 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.0 assists over 28.3 minutes per game this year.