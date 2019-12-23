Adams recorded 37 points (15-21 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), nine rebounds, four assists and one steal over 33 minutes in Sunday's G League win against Greensboro.

Adams' production has been inconsistent in recent games, but he rebounded with a season-high 37 points on Sunday as he led the team in scoring. The 24-year-old is averaging 18.2 points and 4.4 assists per game this season.