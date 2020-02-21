Jalen Adams: Leads scoring charge Thursday
Adams had 21 points (8-15 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, five assists, one steal and one block over 34 minutes in Thursday's G League loss to Windy City.
Adams was once again one of the most productive players for the BayHawks on Thursday despite coming off the bench. The 24-year-old is averaging 33.6 minutes per game in his first G League season while also logging 18.5 PPG and 4.6 APG.
