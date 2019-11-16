Jalen Adams: Logs 21 points in loss
Adams recorded 21 points (8-15 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three assists, two steals and one rebound over 36 minutes in Friday's loss to Capital City.
Adams' 21 points led the team in their losing effort Friday after converting on 53.3 percent of his field goals. His high-volume shooting should allow him to play a big role for the BayHawks this season, although Friday's game saw him only make significant contributions in scoring.
More News
-
Week 5 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade calls
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 4
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 4 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade talk
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 3
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.