Adams recorded 21 points (8-15 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three assists, two steals and one rebound over 36 minutes in Friday's loss to Capital City.

Adams' 21 points led the team in their losing effort Friday after converting on 53.3 percent of his field goals. His high-volume shooting should allow him to play a big role for the BayHawks this season, although Friday's game saw him only make significant contributions in scoring.