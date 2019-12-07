Adams finished with 24 points (9-19 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 12 rebounds, five assists, one steal and one block over 44 minutes in Thursday's G League win against the Mad Ants.

Adams saw an increased workload Thursday as the game went into triple overtime, and he responded with his second double-double of the season. The 6-foot-2 guard is averaging 21.1 points and 5.2 assists per game.