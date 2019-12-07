Jalen Adams: Logs double-double Thursday
Adams finished with 24 points (9-19 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 12 rebounds, five assists, one steal and one block over 44 minutes in Thursday's G League win against the Mad Ants.
Adams saw an increased workload Thursday as the game went into triple overtime, and he responded with his second double-double of the season. The 6-foot-2 guard is averaging 21.1 points and 5.2 assists per game.
More News
-
Week 8 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid players from...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Star search
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 7
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 7.
-
Week 7 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 7 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Celtics and...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Freaky deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...