Jalen Adams: Nearly picks up double-double
Adams had 20 points (6-14 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 5-6 FT), nine assists, five rebounds and two steals over 37 minutes in Saturday's G League win against Westchester.
Adams committed a team-high five turnovers Saturday, but he still made his presence known as he was one of two BayHawks to record 20 points. The 24-year-old's production has been inconsistent over the past five games, but he should continue to make an impact if he can return to his average of a 46.4 percent field goal rate.
