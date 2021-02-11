Adams recorded 14 points (5-12 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), nine rebounds, seven assists, two steals and two blocks over 32 minutes in Wednesday's 117-98 win over the Stars.

Adams was productive in the G League last season, and he began the 2020-21 campaign on a high note Wednesday by nearly posting a double-double in the blowout win over Salt Lake City. Adams averaged 19.0 points and 4.7 assists over 33.2 minutes per game with the BayHawks last year and will attempt to build on his production during the abbreviated season in Orlando.