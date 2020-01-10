Jalen Adams: Paces team in scoring
Adams had 29 points (13-21 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 0-1 FT), three assists, one rebound, one steal and one block over 37 minutes in Wednesday's G League loss to College Park.
Adams was a key contributor on the scoreboard Wednesday, but he failed to accomplish much in other areas and picked up four fouls as the BayHawks failed to secure the win. The 24-year-old is averaging 18.9 points and 4.6 assists per game this season.
More News
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 12
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 12.
-
Week 12 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Clippers...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Roster shuffling
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 11
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 11.
-
Week 11 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Wizards...