Adams had 16 points (6-18 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 1-1 FT) five rebounds and one assist over 31 minutes in Saturday's G League loss to Delaware.

Adams led the BayHawks' bench players with 31 minutes Saturday, even though that mark is below what he's used to seeing. However, the 6-foot-2 guard still made an impact by recording 16 points in the loss. Adams is averaging 19.3 points and 4.6 rebounds per game this season.