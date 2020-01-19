Jalen Adams: Productive against Windy City
Adams had 13 points (6-14 FG, 15 3Pt), eight rebounds, three assists and one steal over 33 minutes in Saturday's G League win against Windy City.
Adams saw a slight downturn in minutes Saturday, resulting in only scoring 13 points after topping 20 points in each of the past four games. However, his eight rebounds helped him remain valuable to the team despite his six turnovers.
