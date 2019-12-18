Adams posted nine points (4-14 FG, 0-1 3Pt), five steals and three assists over 36 minutes in Tuesday's G League loss to the Raptors 905.

Despite logging 36 minutes Tuesday, Adams matched his season-low points total as the Bayhawks struggled offensively. The 24-year-old has been having an effective season, averaging 18.9 points and 4.5 assists per game.